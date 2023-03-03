Caught on video: Police chase ends with crash in Philadelphia; 2 arrested

Philadelphia police have two suspects in custody Thursday night following a brief police chase through city streets.

Video obtained by Action News shows the violent end of the chase as the suspects crashed into a parked flatbed trailer near 7th and Courtland streets in Logan.

It all started just before 6:30 p.m. after police say they saw a vehicle wanted for firing shots heading south on Broad Street towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The suspects have not been identified.