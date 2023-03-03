Encouraging Healthy Habits: Promoting Self-Grooming and Hygiene in Children

A few weeks ago, I attended a staff development seminar that didn't particularly excite me. However, I did listen to some of the points made by the presenter. One thing he mentioned was the importance of hugging your kids for 20 seconds. Although my kids have always been huggers, as someone who joined the family from the outside, I tend to shy away from constant physical affection. However, I decided to take the presenter's advice and gave my older child a 20-second hug, which he thoroughly enjoyed. I then hugged my 12-year-old, who began to squirm and push me away around the 8-second mark, but I held on and eventually succeeded. The next few days were a challenge, but something interesting happened yesterday. I went to feed his pet bunny without expecting a hug, but my son asked me, "Hey Dad, are you here for your 20-second hug?" I was happily surprised! My wife even noticed a positive change in his behavior and attributes it to the hugs.
I love how this story highlights the power of a simple gesture like a hug. It's amazing to see how just one 20-second hug had such a positive impact on this family's relationships and behavior. It's a great reminder to all parents that sometimes the simplest things can make the biggest difference.