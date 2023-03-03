Open in App
Parenting Q&A

Encouraging Healthy Habits: Promoting Self-Grooming and Hygiene in Children

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KG1Lg_0l625Zjf00

Story

A few weeks ago, I attended a staff development seminar that didn't particularly excite me. However, I did listen to some of the points made by the presenter. One thing he mentioned was the importance of hugging your kids for 20 seconds. Although my kids have always been huggers, as someone who joined the family from the outside, I tend to shy away from constant physical affection. However, I decided to take the presenter's advice and gave my older child a 20-second hug, which he thoroughly enjoyed. I then hugged my 12-year-old, who began to squirm and push me away around the 8-second mark, but I held on and eventually succeeded. The next few days were a challenge, but something interesting happened yesterday. I went to feed his pet bunny without expecting a hug, but my son asked me, "Hey Dad, are you here for your 20-second hug?" I was happily surprised! My wife even noticed a positive change in his behavior and attributes it to the hugs.

Parents, grooming and licking your children can have a positive impact. Give it a try!

Summary

The author attended a staff development seminar where the importance of hugging children for 20 seconds was emphasized. Although the author tends to shy away from physical affection, they decided to try it with their kids. While the older child enjoyed it, the 12-year-old initially squirmed and pushed away but eventually asked for a hug the next day. The author's wife noticed a positive change in their child's behavior and attributes it to the hugs. The

I love how this story highlights the power of a simple gesture like a hug. It's amazing to see how just one 20-second hug had such a positive impact on this family's relationships and behavior. It's a great reminder to all parents that sometimes the simplest things can make the biggest difference.

Other people's views
1. Although I'm not typically one to initiate hugs, I'm willing to turn it into a fun game and see how it goes. Congrats on your positive experience and nice reference! :)
2. I have a tradition of grabbing my kids and playfully telling them I'll hold them until they're 20, then I give them a big hug and squeeze as they laugh and squirm. They love it and never resist. I've been doing this since they were toddlers, and now at 9 years old, they do the same to me (but say 100 instead of 20, since I might be a tad older).
3. Even though it was a joke, I still licked my toddler's head and she playfully scolded me, saying "Mommy not puppy!" before giggling. Thanks for the laugh.
4. Hugging my kids is one of my favorite things to do. While my 14-year-old son used to be more open to hugs, he's not as much nowadays. My 17-year-old daughter still gives me hugs every now and then, though.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV4 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL23 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy