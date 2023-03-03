Open in App
Buffalo, NY
WGR550

Sabres throttled by Bruins 7-1

By Kyle Powell,

4 days ago

(Boston, MA - WGR 550) The Buffalo Sabres were no match for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, as the Sabres were boat raced to the tune of a 7-1 final at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The teams traded chances in the first period, but no goals were to be had. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 11 saves, while Boston's Jeremy Swayman stopped all nine of his shots against.

The Bruins opened the scoring at the 12:01 mark of the middle stanza, but it wasn't before Luukkonen made some unreal saves to keep it a scoreless contest inside TD Garden.

As mentioned, Boston broke the ice and did so on a powerplay. Newly-acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov, previously of the Washington Capitals, ripped home a one-timer on the man advantage to make it 1-0 Bruins.

Just 1:26 later, the score became 2-0 when centerman Jakob Lauko cashed in on a rebound opportunity out in front of Luukkonen.

This was just the beginning of the end for the blue and gold on this night, as the Bruins showed why they're the top team in the league by a wide margin in the third period of play. Boston added five more goals, and all without top-winger Brad Marchand who left after the second period with an injury.

Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Connor Clifton and Lauko juiced the Bruins' goal total to seven. Sandwiched in between Pastrnak and Bergeron's tallies was a goal from Casey Mittelstadt. It was his 10th of the season, and broke up Swayman's shutout with less than 4:30 to play.

GAME SUMMARY:

Goal Summary:

First Period:
BUF: NONE
BOS: NONE

Second Period:
BUF: NONE
BOS: 12:01 - Dmitry Orlov (6) PPG (Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak); 13:27 - Jakub Lauko (2) (Brandon Carlo, Dmitry Orlov)

Third Period:
BUF: 15:40 - Casey Mittelstadt (10) (JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs)
BOS: 8:35 - Pavel Zacha (16) (David Krejci, David Pastrnak); 14:44 - David Pastrnak (43) ENG (David Krejci, Pavel Zacha); 16:39 - Patrice Bergeron (22) SH-ENG (Dmitry Orlov, Brandon Carlo); 17:03 - Connor Clifton (5) SHG (Garnet Hathaway, Charlie Coyle); 19:08 - Jakub Lauko (3) (Charlie Coyle, Matt Grzelcyk)

------------------------------------------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF: NONE
BOS: 18:54 - Connor Clifton (Interference - 2 min.)

Second Period:
BUF: 5:31 - Kyle Okposo (Roughing - 2 min.); 9:59 - Peyton Krebs (High-sticking - 2 min.); 10:35 - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Tripping - 2 min.)
BOS: 9:59 - Brad Marchand (High-sticking - 2 min.)

Third Period:
BUF: 10:50 - Zemgus Girgensons (Holding - 2 min.)
BOS: 4:32 - Brandon Carlo (Cross-checking - 2 min.); 16:09 - Tomas Nosek (Hooking - 2 min.)

-------------------------------------------

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.) Jeremy Swayman - BOS
2.) David Pastrnak - BOS
3.) Dmitry Orlov - BOS

What's Next:
The blue and gold come home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, March 4. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the pregame show with Brian Koziol starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on the flagship home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

