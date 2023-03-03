Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

6 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 3A=

Anderson County=

Anderson County 50, Prairie View 42

Santa Fe Trail 46, Osage City 37

Eureka=

Eureka 67, Fredonia 28

Neodesha 59, Humboldt 42

Girard=

Cherryvale 61, Galena 50

Frontenac 55, Girard 41

Lakin=

Cimarron 37, Colby 25

Goodland 56, Holcomb 20

Lyons=

Cheney 52, Halstead 41

Hesston 52, Haven 38

Marysville=

Nemaha Central 53, Hiawatha 42

Riley County 39, Atchison County 36

Perry-Lecompton=

Rossville 60, Jefferson West 32

Silver Lake 63, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28

Russell=

Phillipsburg 66, Norton 47

Southeast Saline 48, Hoisington 34

Class 1A Div I=

Goessel=

Canton-Galva 51, Elyria Christian 38

Sylvan-Lucas 54, Rural Vista 47

Kinsley=

Hodgeman County 55, Kiowa County 40

South Gray 54, Spearville 42

Little River=

Central Plains 48, Pretty Prairie 46

St. John 43, Little River 38

Onaga=

Centralia 36, Burlingame 23

Doniphan West 43, Troy 19

Oswego=

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Crest 24

Olpe 64, Flinthills 43

Oxford=

Norwich 59, Central Christian 31

Wichita Classical 41, Oxford 27

Quinter=

Quinter 53, Ness City 39

St. Francis 39, Oberlin-Decatur 35

Washington County=

Frankfort 53, Clifton-Clyde 45

Osborne 70, Rock Hills 58

Class 1A Div II=

Axtell=

Hanover 58, Axtell 5

Linn 69, Kansas Deaf 15

Burrton=

Hutchinson Central Christian 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14

Wakefield 42, Burrton 27

Deerfield=

Ashland 54, Moscow 39

Bucklin 49, Ingalls 30

South Barber=

South Central 32, Attica 29

South Haven 48, Argonia 22

Tescott=

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Tescott 25

Thunder Ridge 51, Northern Valley 25

Waverly=

Lebo 60, Hartford 30

St. Paul 61, Southern Coffey 37

Western Plains=

Pawnee Heights 33, Western Plains-Healy 29

Wilson 56, Chase 32

Wheatland/Grinnell=

Golden Plains 42, Dighton 30

Wallace County 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX2 days ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Chicago-area 17-year-old pleads not guilty in triple slaying
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA5 hours ago
Ivey calls session on relief funds, proposes tax rebates
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
Huntsville, TX22 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK1 day ago
Report: 6-year-old won’t be charged after shooting teacher
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Grizzlies tried to address Morant’s actions before gun video
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown; went 13-50 last 2 seasons
Washington, DC5 hours ago
New Jersey Pinelands fire that threatened homes is contained
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago
No. 15 Xavier rallies to beat DePaul, reach Big East semis
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Timo Meier scores in shootout, Devils beat Capitals 3-2
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Benn has goal, 2 assists in Stars' 10-4 rout of Sabres
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Ja Morant-less Grizzlies rout Curry, Warriors 131-110
Memphis, TN47 minutes ago
No. 13 Virginia loses Vander Plas to season-ending injury
Charlottesville, VA3 hours ago
Dayton wins 60-54 over Saint Joseph's in A-10 tourney
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak
Boston, MA50 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy