Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 3A=
Anderson County=
Anderson County 50, Prairie View 42
Santa Fe Trail 46, Osage City 37
Eureka=
Eureka 67, Fredonia 28
Neodesha 59, Humboldt 42
Girard=
Cherryvale 61, Galena 50
Frontenac 55, Girard 41
Lakin=
Cimarron 37, Colby 25
Goodland 56, Holcomb 20
Lyons=
Cheney 52, Halstead 41
Hesston 52, Haven 38
Marysville=
Nemaha Central 53, Hiawatha 42
Riley County 39, Atchison County 36
Perry-Lecompton=
Rossville 60, Jefferson West 32
Silver Lake 63, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28
Russell=
Phillipsburg 66, Norton 47
Southeast Saline 48, Hoisington 34
Class 1A Div I=
Goessel=
Canton-Galva 51, Elyria Christian 38
Sylvan-Lucas 54, Rural Vista 47
Kinsley=
Hodgeman County 55, Kiowa County 40
South Gray 54, Spearville 42
Little River=
Central Plains 48, Pretty Prairie 46
St. John 43, Little River 38
Onaga=
Centralia 36, Burlingame 23
Doniphan West 43, Troy 19
Oswego=
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Crest 24
Olpe 64, Flinthills 43
Oxford=
Norwich 59, Central Christian 31
Wichita Classical 41, Oxford 27
Quinter=
Quinter 53, Ness City 39
St. Francis 39, Oberlin-Decatur 35
Washington County=
Frankfort 53, Clifton-Clyde 45
Osborne 70, Rock Hills 58
Class 1A Div II=
Axtell=
Hanover 58, Axtell 5
Linn 69, Kansas Deaf 15
Burrton=
Hutchinson Central Christian 38, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 14
Wakefield 42, Burrton 27
Deerfield=
Ashland 54, Moscow 39
Bucklin 49, Ingalls 30
South Barber=
South Central 32, Attica 29
South Haven 48, Argonia 22
Tescott=
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Tescott 25
Thunder Ridge 51, Northern Valley 25
Waverly=
Lebo 60, Hartford 30
St. Paul 61, Southern Coffey 37
Western Plains=
Pawnee Heights 33, Western Plains-Healy 29
Wilson 56, Chase 32
Wheatland/Grinnell=
Golden Plains 42, Dighton 30
Wallace County 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
