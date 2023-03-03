Thursday's Scores

Denver
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 1A=
Denver Jewish Day School 84, Hi-Plains 49
Eads 56, La Veta 38
Quarterfinal=
Class 5A=
Air Academy 64, Pueblo South 58
Frederick 76, Mead 61
Mesa Ridge 65, Dakota Ridge 55
Windsor 62, Longmont 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
