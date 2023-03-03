Open in App
Denver, CO
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 1A=

Denver Jewish Day School 84, Hi-Plains 49

Eads 56, La Veta 38

Quarterfinal=

Class 5A=

Air Academy 64, Pueblo South 58

Frederick 76, Mead 61

Mesa Ridge 65, Dakota Ridge 55

Windsor 62, Longmont 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

