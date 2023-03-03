Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter named Arlington Renegades starter

By Tyler Forness,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsgcN_0l6189wG00

The XFL has had a fun start to the season and there have been multiple former Minnesota Vikings that are playing in the league. The one that everyone was excited to see was preseason legend quarterback Kyle Sloter.

On Thursday afternoon, Sloter was named the Arlington Renegades starting quarterback for week three.

The Renegades had started former Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt with mixed results in a 1-1 start. Plitt threw for 294 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games but showed a lot of struggles against the Houston Roughnecks.

Vikings fans can see him lead the Renegades against the Las Vegas Vipers on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm central time on ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Breaking: Veteran All-Pro Linebacker Cut On Monday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Packers star reacts to Aaron Rodgers decision
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Legendary QB receives permission to speak with AFC East rival Jets
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Lions meet with Jamaal Williams' agent at the Combine hoping for a deal
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Texans should avoid getting sucked into Bears' ploy to flip No. 1 overall pick
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Lions post-Combine mock draft: 3 rounds of building up Detroit
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Bills' Von Miller on Leslie Frazier: 'I didn't see it coming'
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
The Big Ten Tournament is set: Who and when does Penn State play?
State College, PA1 day ago
Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands in latest NFL mock draft after combine
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Notre Dame football officially names Joe Rudolph offensive line coach
South Bend, IN3 hours ago
Giants had positive last-second meeting with Saquon Barkley
East Rutherford, NJ7 hours ago
Panthers named free-agent fit for Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Beyond the Box: Did the officials cost Arkansas in loss to No. 23 Kentucky?
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Colts announce 2023 coaching staff under Shane Steichen
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Kansas State
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
According to CBS Sports’ writer Dennis Dodd, Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of three coaches “coaching for their job” in 2023
College Station, TX1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Dolphins free agent profile: What's next for Elandon Roberts?
Miami, FL2 hours ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy