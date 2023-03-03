Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter named Arlington Renegades starter

The XFL has had a fun start to the season and there have been multiple former Minnesota Vikings that are playing in the league. The one that everyone was excited to see was preseason legend quarterback Kyle Sloter.

On Thursday afternoon, Sloter was named the Arlington Renegades starting quarterback for week three.

The Renegades had started former Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt with mixed results in a 1-1 start. Plitt threw for 294 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games but showed a lot of struggles against the Houston Roughnecks.

Vikings fans can see him lead the Renegades against the Las Vegas Vipers on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm central time on ABC.