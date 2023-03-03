Cambodian Princess Soma Norodom's new book tells story of love and tragedy in Fresno

After 29 years of friendship, Princess Soma of the Cambodian Royal House of Norodom and David Toste, an engineer, took a shot at love.

After a year, they were engaged. Then tragedy struck on Memorial Day of 2018.

David passed away after crashing into a brick wall near Herndon and Fruit avenues. Soma was in the truck that morning.

"So far, I am still going through the healing process but writing the book and then launching it next month and let others know what I went through to me, if you can help one person to get through it that's all that matters," said Soma.

Healing from the trauma and post traumatic stress has not been easy.

Soma credits therapy, loved ones and her book about the life-changing event for helping her get through.

She says the memory of Dave and the good human he was stays in her heart.

"He had a larger than life personality. He is also a humanitarian. He could go up to a stranger and talk to you like he has met you. And everyone always says Dave has never met a stranger that he never liked. So, I want to honor him," Soma explained.

Although the wall has been repaired you can tell it was once broken.

The wall will never be the same, like the lives of those who loved and remember Dave.

Soma strives to keep his memory alive.

"Dave also was a graduate of Fresno State. We both worked at Pelco. We fell in love here in Fresno and the accident happened here in Fresno. So, it was meant for me to come back and launch my book here," Soma said.

Soma hopes her book can help heal the hearts of people dealing with loss and tragedy.

The Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fresno State will host the "Pay it Forward" program on April 20th.

Soma will speak and be interviewed by host Mendy Laval and have a book signing afterwards.