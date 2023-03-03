Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 69, Vandercook Lake Jackson 44
Adrian 57, Airport 36
Adrian Madison 51, Blissfield 25
Allen Park Cabrini 64, Dearborn Heights Star International 49
Alma 60, Chesaning 52
American International Academy 58, Academy of the Americas 26
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Grosse Ile 38
Ann Arbor Greenhills 55, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 44
Ann Arbor Skyline 77, Jackson 47
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 63, Lutheran Westland 12
Baldwin 73, Pentwater 61
Bath 64, Saranac 26
Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Kalamazoo Christian 42
Battle Creek St. Philip 63, Tekonsha 53
Beaverton 66, Harrison 28
Bedford 66, Pinckney 32
Bellaire 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 32
Bellevue 62, Waldron 21
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 56, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 49
Bessemer 60, Ontonagon 52
Big Rapids 60, Newaygo 45
Birmingham Groves 76, Bloomfield Hills 55
Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy Athens 41
Blanchard Montabella 69, Breckenridge 65
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Southfield Manoogian 7
Brethren 61, Manistee Catholic Central 33
Bridgman 48, Buchanan 42
Bronson 49, East Jackson 47
Brown City 60, Peck 40
Buckley 62, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 58
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 73, Wolverine 57
Cadillac 54, Traverse City St. Francis 46
Calumet 57, Hancock 38
Canton 51, Franklin LIVONIA MI 29
Carney-Nadeau 49, Eben Junction Superior Central 38
Caro 74, Marlette 24
Carson City-Crystal 40, Vestaburg 24
Cass City 85, Memphis 43
Charlevoix 69, Mancelona 48
Chassell 92, Lake Linden-Hubbell 65
Cheboygan 67, Rogers City 56
Clarkston 69, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 58, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 47
Climax-Scotts 44, Pittsford 42
Coldwater 52, Portage Central 51
Coleman 75, Ashley 49
Colon 61, Jackson Christian 36
Concord 37, Quincy 36
DeWitt 63, Ionia 52
Detroit Catholic Central 87, Macomb Dakota 72
Dundee 79, Britton-Deerfield 61
East Lansing 60, Lansing Sexton 57
Eau Claire 73, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 51
Evart 70, Kalkaska 46
Farmington 57, Lake Orion 35
Ferndale 64, Oak Park 47
Flint Powers 67, Flushing 49
Fremont 55, Manistee 40
Fruitport Calvary Christian 83, Martin 36
Gaylord 54, East Jordan 45
Gaylord St. Mary 80, Pellston 62
Genesee 52, Otisville Lakeville 42
Goodrich 65, Frankenmuth 52
Grand Blanc 57, Flint Beecher 43
Grand Ledge 56, Haslett 53
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 93, Notre Dame Prep 61
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 74, Wyoming Godwin Heights 70
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 71, Caledonia 38
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42, Grand Rapids West Catholic 41
Grand Rapids Northview 41, Greenville 28
Grandville 50, Byron Center 46
Grandville Calvin Christian 63, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42
Grayling 71, Indian River-Inland Lakes 47
Grosse Pointe South 60, Chelsea 55
Gwinn 39, West Iron County 38
Harper Woods 56, Auburn Hills Avondale 48
Hart 68, Holton 16
Hemlock 60, Vassar 46
Hillsdale Academy 68, Burr Oak 44
Holt 76, Lansing Catholic 56
Iron Mountain 56, Negaunee 47
Ishpeming 82, L’Anse 45
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Hillsdale 28
Jackson Northwest 70, Charlotte 61
Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Berrien Springs 36
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, St. Joseph 47
Kent City 57, Grant 47
Kingston 53, Waterford Our Lady 42
L’Anse Creuse 95, Sterling Heights 49
Laingsburg 63, Clio 20
Lake Fenton 59, Burton Bendle 34
Lake Odessa Lakewood 55, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53
Lansing Christian 70, Novi Christian 54
Lansing Waverly 86, Battle Creek Harper Creek 47
Lawrence 71, Centreville 65
Lawton 53, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 40
Lenawee Christian 59, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37
Leroy Pine River 42, Manton 33
Leslie 60, Brooklyn Columbia Central 56
Lincoln Park 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 45
Litchfield 55, Camden-Frontier 35
Ludington 77, Benzie Central 65, OT
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48
Marion 44, Bear Lake 35
Marquette 61, Sault Ste Marie 53
Mason 56, Portland 45
Mason County Central 80, Hesperia 43
Menominee 54, Ewen - Trout Creek 42
Midland 71, Traverse City West 68
Millington 61, Unionville-Sebewaing 56
Mount Morris 70, Dryden 60
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 52, Fulton-Middleton 48
Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Cedar Springs 49
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59, Hudsonville 49
Napoleon 63, Jonesville 61
New Lothrop 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 46
Niles 69, Three Rivers 56
Niles Brandywine 50, Stevensville Lakeshore 33
North Adams-Jerome 51, Athens 41
North Branch 56, Ortonville Brandon 43
North Central 64, Crystal Falls Forest Park 38
North Farmington 56, Rochester Adams 55
Norway 74, Rapid River 33
Oakridge High School 44, Montague 43
Okemos 68, Lansing Eastern 43
Olivet 50, Hastings 28
Onaway 87, Mackinaw City 74
Otsego 81, Vicksburg 38
Ovid-Elsie 74, Eaton Rapids 59
Oxford 48, Berkley 37
Painesdale Jeffers 88, Dollar Bay 46
Parma Western 53, Fowlerville 41
Paw Paw 50, Sturgis 38
Perry 51, Dansville 50
Petoskey 72, Mount Pleasant 69
Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Potterville 47
Pinconning 52, Farwell 30
Plainwell 49, Eddies 42
Port Huron Northern 67, Marysville 32
Portland St. Patrick 52, Fowler 50
Posen 53, Oscoda 24
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 74, Wakefield-Marenisco 64
Reed City 56, White Cloud 51
Romeo 57, Utica 46
Royal Oak 68, Rochester 66
Rudyard 52, Alpena 43
Saginaw Heritage 48, Ypsilanti Lincoln 46
Saline 85, Plymouth Christian 73
Sandusky 67, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 49
Sanford-Meridian 42, Clare 40
Schoolcraft 68, Portage Northern 66, OT
South Haven 46, Coloma 34
South Lyon 37, Walled Lake Central 36
South Lyon East 65, Waterford Kettering 52
Southfield 63, Pontiac 48
St. Charles 35, Merrill 22
St. Clair 53, Grosse Pointe North 52
St. Johns 59, Corunna 58
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, Covert 30
Standish-Sterling Central 72, Lincoln-Alcona 30
Stockbridge 65, Durand 48
Summerfield 67, Livingston Christian 58
Taylor 56, Allen Park 53
Tecumseh 60, Flat Rock 23
Traverse City Central 64, Midland Dow 58
Traverse City Christian 77, Fife Lake Forest Area 42
Trenton 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 59
Union City 45, Grass Lake 38
Walkerville 54, Mason County Eastern 53, OT
Walled Lake Western 65, Waterford Mott 56
Warren Woods Tower 77, Dearborn Divine Child 65
Watervliet 65, Saugatuck 38
West Bloomfield 64, Troy 61
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 57, Hillman 54
Westwood 60, Houghton 46
White Pigeon 62, Decatur 47
Whitehall 70, Muskegon Orchard View 57
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 62, Allegan 46
Yale 76, Capac 36
Ypsilanti 50, Southfield Christian 43
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 76, Milan 34
Zeeland East 73, Allendale 57
Zeeland West 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 57
Zion Christian 62, Holland Black River 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grand Traverse Academy vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, ccd.
River Rouge vs. Edison PSA, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
