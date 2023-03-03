Open in App
Michigan State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 69, Vandercook Lake Jackson 44

Adrian 57, Airport 36

Adrian Madison 51, Blissfield 25

Allen Park Cabrini 64, Dearborn Heights Star International 49

Alma 60, Chesaning 52

American International Academy 58, Academy of the Americas 26

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Grosse Ile 38

Ann Arbor Greenhills 55, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 44

Ann Arbor Skyline 77, Jackson 47

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 63, Lutheran Westland 12

Baldwin 73, Pentwater 61

Bath 64, Saranac 26

Battle Creek Pennfield 53, Kalamazoo Christian 42

Battle Creek St. Philip 63, Tekonsha 53

Beaverton 66, Harrison 28

Bedford 66, Pinckney 32

Bellaire 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 32

Bellevue 62, Waldron 21

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 56, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 49

Bessemer 60, Ontonagon 52

Big Rapids 60, Newaygo 45

Birmingham Groves 76, Bloomfield Hills 55

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy Athens 41

Blanchard Montabella 69, Breckenridge 65

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Southfield Manoogian 7

Brethren 61, Manistee Catholic Central 33

Bridgman 48, Buchanan 42

Bronson 49, East Jackson 47

Brown City 60, Peck 40

Buckley 62, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 58

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 73, Wolverine 57

Cadillac 54, Traverse City St. Francis 46

Calumet 57, Hancock 38

Canton 51, Franklin LIVONIA MI 29

Carney-Nadeau 49, Eben Junction Superior Central 38

Caro 74, Marlette 24

Carson City-Crystal 40, Vestaburg 24

Cass City 85, Memphis 43

Charlevoix 69, Mancelona 48

Chassell 92, Lake Linden-Hubbell 65

Cheboygan 67, Rogers City 56

Clarkston 69, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 58, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 47

Climax-Scotts 44, Pittsford 42

Coldwater 52, Portage Central 51

Coleman 75, Ashley 49

Colon 61, Jackson Christian 36

Concord 37, Quincy 36

DeWitt 63, Ionia 52

Detroit Catholic Central 87, Macomb Dakota 72

Dundee 79, Britton-Deerfield 61

East Lansing 60, Lansing Sexton 57

Eau Claire 73, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 51

Evart 70, Kalkaska 46

Farmington 57, Lake Orion 35

Ferndale 64, Oak Park 47

Flint Powers 67, Flushing 49

Fremont 55, Manistee 40

Fruitport Calvary Christian 83, Martin 36

Gaylord 54, East Jordan 45

Gaylord St. Mary 80, Pellston 62

Genesee 52, Otisville Lakeville 42

Goodrich 65, Frankenmuth 52

Grand Blanc 57, Flint Beecher 43

Grand Ledge 56, Haslett 53

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 93, Notre Dame Prep 61

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 74, Wyoming Godwin Heights 70

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 71, Caledonia 38

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42, Grand Rapids West Catholic 41

Grand Rapids Northview 41, Greenville 28

Grandville 50, Byron Center 46

Grandville Calvin Christian 63, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42

Grayling 71, Indian River-Inland Lakes 47

Grosse Pointe South 60, Chelsea 55

Gwinn 39, West Iron County 38

Harper Woods 56, Auburn Hills Avondale 48

Hart 68, Holton 16

Hemlock 60, Vassar 46

Hillsdale Academy 68, Burr Oak 44

Holt 76, Lansing Catholic 56

Iron Mountain 56, Negaunee 47

Ishpeming 82, L’Anse 45

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Hillsdale 28

Jackson Northwest 70, Charlotte 61

Kalamazoo Hackett 47, Berrien Springs 36

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 52, St. Joseph 47

Kent City 57, Grant 47

Kingston 53, Waterford Our Lady 42

L’Anse Creuse 95, Sterling Heights 49

Laingsburg 63, Clio 20

Lake Fenton 59, Burton Bendle 34

Lake Odessa Lakewood 55, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 53

Lansing Christian 70, Novi Christian 54

Lansing Waverly 86, Battle Creek Harper Creek 47

Lawrence 71, Centreville 65

Lawton 53, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 40

Lenawee Christian 59, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37

Leroy Pine River 42, Manton 33

Leslie 60, Brooklyn Columbia Central 56

Lincoln Park 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 45

Litchfield 55, Camden-Frontier 35

Ludington 77, Benzie Central 65, OT

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 48

Marion 44, Bear Lake 35

Marquette 61, Sault Ste Marie 53

Mason 56, Portland 45

Mason County Central 80, Hesperia 43

Menominee 54, Ewen - Trout Creek 42

Midland 71, Traverse City West 68

Millington 61, Unionville-Sebewaing 56

Mount Morris 70, Dryden 60

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 52, Fulton-Middleton 48

Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Cedar Springs 49

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59, Hudsonville 49

Napoleon 63, Jonesville 61

New Lothrop 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 46

Niles 69, Three Rivers 56

Niles Brandywine 50, Stevensville Lakeshore 33

North Adams-Jerome 51, Athens 41

North Branch 56, Ortonville Brandon 43

North Central 64, Crystal Falls Forest Park 38

North Farmington 56, Rochester Adams 55

Norway 74, Rapid River 33

Oakridge High School 44, Montague 43

Okemos 68, Lansing Eastern 43

Olivet 50, Hastings 28

Onaway 87, Mackinaw City 74

Otsego 81, Vicksburg 38

Ovid-Elsie 74, Eaton Rapids 59

Oxford 48, Berkley 37

Painesdale Jeffers 88, Dollar Bay 46

Parma Western 53, Fowlerville 41

Paw Paw 50, Sturgis 38

Perry 51, Dansville 50

Petoskey 72, Mount Pleasant 69

Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Potterville 47

Pinconning 52, Farwell 30

Plainwell 49, Eddies 42

Port Huron Northern 67, Marysville 32

Portland St. Patrick 52, Fowler 50

Posen 53, Oscoda 24

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 74, Wakefield-Marenisco 64

Reed City 56, White Cloud 51

Romeo 57, Utica 46

Royal Oak 68, Rochester 66

Rudyard 52, Alpena 43

Saginaw Heritage 48, Ypsilanti Lincoln 46

Saline 85, Plymouth Christian 73

Sandusky 67, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 49

Sanford-Meridian 42, Clare 40

Schoolcraft 68, Portage Northern 66, OT

South Haven 46, Coloma 34

South Lyon 37, Walled Lake Central 36

South Lyon East 65, Waterford Kettering 52

Southfield 63, Pontiac 48

St. Charles 35, Merrill 22

St. Clair 53, Grosse Pointe North 52

St. Johns 59, Corunna 58

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53, Covert 30

Standish-Sterling Central 72, Lincoln-Alcona 30

Stockbridge 65, Durand 48

Summerfield 67, Livingston Christian 58

Taylor 56, Allen Park 53

Tecumseh 60, Flat Rock 23

Traverse City Central 64, Midland Dow 58

Traverse City Christian 77, Fife Lake Forest Area 42

Trenton 66, Wyandotte Roosevelt 59

Union City 45, Grass Lake 38

Walkerville 54, Mason County Eastern 53, OT

Walled Lake Western 65, Waterford Mott 56

Warren Woods Tower 77, Dearborn Divine Child 65

Watervliet 65, Saugatuck 38

West Bloomfield 64, Troy 61

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 57, Hillman 54

Westwood 60, Houghton 46

White Pigeon 62, Decatur 47

Whitehall 70, Muskegon Orchard View 57

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 62, Allegan 46

Yale 76, Capac 36

Ypsilanti 50, Southfield Christian 43

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 76, Milan 34

Zeeland East 73, Allendale 57

Zeeland West 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 57

Zion Christian 62, Holland Black River 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grand Traverse Academy vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, ccd.

River Rouge vs. Edison PSA, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

