Open in App
Yosemite National Park, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Yosemite National Park remains closed, no estimated reopening date

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06An7Q_0l5zbAGE00

Yosemite National Park remains closed with no estimate on when it might reopen. Work is underway inside the park to clear tons of snow and restore critical services.

There are 214 miles of paved roads inside the park -- all buried under feet of snow.

"It's all hands on deck. Everyone in the park," said Nancy Phillipe with Yosemite Fire. "All employees are working exceptionally hard."

Hundreds of Yosemite National Park workers are trying to get the park back to safe conditions after several rounds of winter storms plummeted the area with record-breaking snow.

National Park Service pictures show a Badger Pass A-Frame building almost entirely buried. The Curry Village tents have almost disappeared under feet of snow.

"We are setting records with the snow amounts," said Phillipe. "The snow stake at Badger Pass is 158 inches and that is completely buried."

A picture shows the doorway to a bathroom completely obstructed by snow piled feet high. There are parts of the park that are under 15 feet.

"Using as many tools as we can to sort of just dig out," said Phillipe. "It's hard to say where are we going to put that snow. All of the parking lots when we do open, we want to make sure that people can come in and have a safe visit. But where will they park? We have got to figure out places to relocate the snow."

The heavy snow is putting a strain on trees that can't support the weight.

"Evaluation of the roads. Not only that but hazard trees. Making sure that the weight of the snow on the trees isn't going to cause any problems," said Phillipe.

With more winter weather expected in the coming days, park officials are concerned about the growing avalanche risk.

"We have some spots on different roads in the park that we are really checking on and that those zones are safe," said Phillipe.

Yosemite National Park officials will be meeting with the National Weather Service for another briefing. They have what they are calling another monster system on the way, making it difficult to say when a re-opening could happen.

For news updates, follow Alyssa Flores on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grapevine closed indefinitely due to snow and ice, authorities say
Castaic, CA7 days ago
California woman dies after snow porch collapses in storm
Foresthill, CA7 days ago
Recovery efforts underway after multiple motorhomes swept away at RV Park in Castaic
Castaic, CA9 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Before and after: New photos show remarkable recovery at California's most beleaguered reservoir
Oroville, CA15 days ago
California winter storm closes massive I-5 freeway at Grapevine
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
Massive snowstorm hits the state; northbound I-15 closed near Nephi
Nephi, UT14 days ago
What is the Largest Town On the Oregon Coast?
Coos Bay, OR19 days ago
Nearly entire population of California expected 'to see' snow
Los Angeles, CA15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy