kscj.com

HARTINGTON FATAL SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED By Woody Gottburg, 4 days ago

By Woody Gottburg, 4 days ago

CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AGAINST THE SUSPECT IN A FATAL SHOOTING WEDNESDAY MORNING IN RURAL CEDAR COUNTY, NEAR HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA. 20-YEAR-OLD DAVID PHILLIPS OF KENNER, ...