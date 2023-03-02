Open in App
Bryan, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 Bryan High students hospitalized due to the consumption of THC edibles

By Heidi March,

5 days ago
STORY UPDATE

BRYAN, Texas — It has been confirmed that the three students had ingested THC edibles.

The School Resource Officers at Bryan High investigated the origin of the edibles, "which led to a search warrant in the 600 block of Banks Street in College Station," according to Bryan police.

Two adults and one juvenile have since been arrested — all three charged with the possession of a controlled substance.

The two adults were also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the unlawful possession of a firearm, and with the possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.

Bryan police are continuing to investigate this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

Three students from Bryan High School were hospitalized on Thursday after the suspected consumption of 'edibles' containing THC.

According to a statement from Bryan ISD spokesman Clay Falls, although THC may be legal in other states in the country, it is "never okay" to possess or to consume these products in the Bryan School District.

The conditions of the three students are unknown, but they are expected to survive.

Bryan ISD is currently gathering more information on the situation.

