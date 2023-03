Police and emergency crews examine the debris of a crushed wagon on the second day after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece, Thursday. At least 46 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on Tuesday, authorities said. Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

At least 46 dead after Greek train accident, railway company blasted

ATHENS, Greece — The death toll after a head-on train collision in Greece rose to 46, with dozens injured and numerous people still missing, the fire brigade said on Thursday.