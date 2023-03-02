Open in App
Hackettstown, NJ
Centenary University to Award a Full Four-Year scholarship for a student pursuing a career that improves race relations

By Danielle DeGerolamo,

4 days ago

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Feb. 22, 2023—Centenary University has opened applications for The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship, a full four-year award for students who are dedicated to pursuing a career that improves race relations. The Bissett-Hill Scholarship covers the cost of attendance at Centenary University, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, transportation, travel, and miscellaneous expenses. The University will award this scholarship, which is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, to a student beginning classes in fall 2023.

“This will be the second Bissett-Hill Scholarship awarded to a highly qualified student to attend Centenary University, with all expenses paid,” said Robert L. Miller, Ph.D., vice president of enrollment management. “The recipient will join last year’s Bissett-Hill scholar in receiving an outstanding Centenary University education and preparing to make a real difference in the world.”

Last year, Centenary awarded its inaugural Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship to Zaria Moore of Perth Amboy, NJ. A business management major with a minor in marketing, Moore is a 2022 graduate of Perth Amboy High School, where she ranked in the top third of her graduating class. She participated in a number of activities dedicated to strengthening race relations as a member of the black and brown community, including working with a local performing arts program to present the journey of racism through a dance performance at Middlesex County College, as well as supporting Black Lives Matter initiatives.

Aa a first-year student at Centenary, Moore has helped to facilitate programs to improve race relations on campus, including diversity conversations on colorism, events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Black History Month, and preliminary planning for a mural near the University’s campus, a collaboration between Centenary University and Hackettstown. She has also participated in Open House events for prospective Centenary students.

The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship Fund was established through an estate gift from Centenary University alumna Louise M. Hill ’40 in memory of her aunt, Grace Y. Bissett, who made her education possible. In her bequest, Mrs. Hill specified that the scholarship be dedicated to supporting students with “a sincere interest and intention to pursue a career in teaching, religion, social work, or the like” to improve race relations.

Applicants for the Bissett-Hill Scholarship must be admitted to Centenary for the fall 2023 semester. For the best chance of being selected, applicants should submit the following materials before April 1:

·      A statement from the high school principal or vice principal stating that the student will graduate or has graduated in the top one-third of their class

·      A letter from someone in a position of authority (coach, clergyperson, community leader, organization/club advisor, etc.) regarding the candidate’s character and participation in school, church and/or community activities

·      An essay of approximately 750 words, written by the candidate, describing how this scholarship will assist in pursuing a career beyond college devoted to improving the relationship between the races

Finalists will be invited to participate in an interview with the Bissett-Hill Scholarship Committee. All materials should be emailed to Stefanie Taggart, director of undergraduate admissions, at stefanie.taggart01@centenaryuniversity.edu or mail your materials to her: Centenary University Office of Admissions, 400 Jefferson St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840. For more information about the scholarship, go to https://bit.ly/Bissett-HillScholarship.

ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation. This mix provides an educational experience that prepares students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world. The University’s main campus is located in Hackettstown, N.J., with its equestrian facility in Washington Township.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mo1v6_0l5yZF6C00

