Public Meeting: Residents Can Learn About Proposed Bike and Pedestrian Routes in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield community is invited to a public meeting to learn about preliminary recommendations and design for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements in both the Third Ward and the Fourth Ward. City officials applied for technical assistance under the Complete Streets Technical Assistance Program to create a bicycle network plan to increase connectivity between parks, schools, homes and other destinations in these wards.

The goal of the plan is to allow for infrastructure improvements to create better places to live, and to support the local economy, with increased quality of life and health benefits for area residents.

As space is limited, advance registration for attendance at the meeting is appreciated, and can be completed here.

WHERE: Plainfield Senior Center

ADDRESS: 400 East Front Street

WHEN: Thursday, March 9

TIME: 7 p.m.

This effort is part of the Complete Streets Technical Assistance Program, a collaboration between Sustainable Jersey, the Voorhees Transportation Center at Rutgers University, and the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA). Funded by the NJTPA, the program helps towns and cities imagine a safer, more functional, and more welcoming environment for everyone who uses the street.

Plainfield was one of seven municipalities to receive technical assistance services for the 2022-2023 program. In 2020, eight municipalities were selected, and in 2019, seven municipalities participated. You can read more about the completed projects and see the final reports here.

Attendees will have an opportunity to provide input at the meeting. For additional information, contact Anne Heasly via email at heaslya@tcnj.edu.







