Open in App
Plainfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Public Meeting: Residents Can Learn About Proposed Bike and Pedestrian Routes in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper,

5 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield community is invited to a public meeting to learn about preliminary recommendations and design for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements in both the Third Ward and the Fourth Ward. City officials applied for technical assistance under the Complete Streets Technical Assistance Program to create a bicycle network plan to increase connectivity between parks, schools, homes and other destinations in these wards.

The goal of the plan is to allow for infrastructure improvements to create better places to live, and to support the local economy, with increased quality of life and health benefits for area residents.

As space is limited, advance registration for attendance at the meeting is appreciated, and can be completed here.

WHERE: Plainfield Senior Center
ADDRESS: 400 East Front Street
WHEN: Thursday, March 9
TIME: 7 p.m.

This effort is part of the Complete Streets Technical Assistance Program, a collaboration between Sustainable Jersey, the Voorhees Transportation Center at Rutgers University, and the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA). Funded by the NJTPA, the program helps towns and cities imagine a safer, more functional, and more welcoming environment for everyone who uses the street.

Plainfield was one of seven municipalities to receive technical assistance services for the 2022-2023 program. In 2020, eight municipalities were selected, and in 2019, seven municipalities participated. You can read more about the completed projects and see the final reports here.

Attendees will have an opportunity to provide input at the meeting. For additional information, contact Anne Heasly via email at heaslya@tcnj.edu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7e5B_0l5yZDKk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wye3C_0l5yZDKk00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Plainfield, NJ newsLocal Plainfield, NJ
Wednesday, March 8: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ3 hours ago
Volunteer to Become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Batter up – Owens Park on Deck for Nutley Township Improvements
Nutley, NJ11 hours ago
Engineer Presents Traffic Counts in Hearings for 266 Rental Apts. and Townhouses by 287
Montville, NJ12 hours ago
Save the Dates: Nutley Board of Commissioners Approve April and May Events
Nutley, NJ11 hours ago
Open Public Meeting: Township Will Unveil Initial Designs and Recommended Improvements for Collinsville Playground and Tucker Field
Morristown, NJ17 hours ago
Cranford Schools Strategic Planning Set to Begin, Superintendent Seeks Community Input
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey
Prospect Park, NJ5 hours ago
Red Bank Council Agenda - “Additional Funds for Borough Operations” Up for Resolution
Red Bank, NJ14 hours ago
Scotch Plains Contracts with Grand Sanitation Inc. for Curbside Recycling Pickup
Scotch Plains, NJ12 hours ago
BHA announces several building upgrades
Belmar, NJ15 hours ago
Madison Planning Board to Hold Meeting Tonight; March 7
Madison, NJ17 hours ago
Long Branch Complete Streets Plan: Share Your Opinions with the City
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Asbury Park Housing Authority to use HUD funding to complete property improvements
Asbury Park, NJ11 hours ago
Bloomfield to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Turf at Vassar Field
Bloomfield, NJ6 hours ago
Morris Plains School District Announces Alternate Plans Should Referendum Vote Fail
Morris Plains, NJ19 hours ago
County Gives OK to Planning, Design for New Roundabout in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Township, NJ2 days ago
Grant Applications Due Friday
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
Florham Park Police Chief Issues Notice to Residents
Florham Park, NJ17 hours ago
Bayonne to Seek $1 Million Grant to Protect Firefighters
Bayonne, NJ17 hours ago
Meet Hoboken's Social Workers
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
Edison Heating and Cooling: The Benefits of Routine Maintenance
Edison, NJ19 hours ago
Book Drive Drop Off at Madison Area YMCA
Madison, NJ12 hours ago
Looking for Volunteers, Denville Fire Department Hits Social Media
Denville, NJ1 day ago
Hawthorne Board of Education Approves Preliminary Budget Increase
Hawthorne, NJ13 hours ago
Somerville History Roundtable Explores 19th-Century Raritan Power Canal
Somerville, NJ1 day ago
Seton Hall University Advances New Projects at South Orange Planning Board Meeting
South Orange, NJ13 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Fifth New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ12 hours ago
Roselle Park Announces The Return of NJ MVC Mobile “Agency-on-Wheels” Events
Roselle Park, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy