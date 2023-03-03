Open in App
Tulare County, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Snowpack brings hope to South Valley citrus growers after recent storms

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGpZx_0l5yUzMt00

Citrus growers have welcomed the recent storms in the South Valley.

That's because they will bring water security for now and later in the year.

If you drive toward the Sierra Nevada in Tulare County, you can't miss the thick white layer of snow.

Those snow packs and the recent rainfall are exactly what growers have been waiting for after years of drought.

"We will take it. Yes, it's crazy and made it difficult to get in the field and slowed down the market a bit, but we will take all the water we can get," said Casey Creamer, CEO of California Citrus Mutual.

Casey Creamer, CEO of California Citrus Mutual, says there have been some recent changes regarding water allocation for farmers. Changes, he says, are great news for the agriculture community.

"Here recently, the Friant water system class one, 100% allocation and I think class 2 is 20 or 30%. So were are starting to see some of that snow pack allocated for farmers for this year and I am optimistic and the state is too that with that snow pack, even more will be allocated."

He says growers need water security to keep producing the citrus that goes out to the world every year.

"80% of domestic supply is grown right here in the Central Valley, and roughly about 30% of that supply is exported with the other 70% staying in the United States."

For now, Creamer says they're handling adjustments caused by the cold and wet weather.

"The crop is mature enough to withstand some cold. We can manage through some of the short-term difficulties."

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulare County, CA newsLocal Tulare County, CA
Tulare County theft part of $1M statewide ring, CHP says
Tulare, CA18 hours ago
Fallen trees cause havoc across Tulare County during powerful storm
Visalia, CA6 days ago
DOJ: Tulare County man pleads guilty to buying drugs from Mexico to sell
Woodlake, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
California High-Speed Rail Authority owns 237 parcels in Kings County
Hanford, CA18 hours ago
City of Hanford offering free weekly workouts
Hanford, CA7 hours ago
Air district finds almond waste incineration plan may beat alternatives
Wasco, CA4 days ago
Kids Day holds first in-person event since 2019
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Meet Connor, 2023 Kids Day Ambassador
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Lemoore family seeks help for Ukrainian exchange student
Lemoore, CA4 days ago
Hwy 178 closed due to large rock slide
Weldon, CA7 days ago
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh releases statement in support of Senate Bill 43
Bakersfield, CA6 days ago
28 arrested after California ‘cartel-style’ killings
Goshen, CA8 days ago
Dinuba man dies in crash after hitting boulder, CHP says
Dinuba, CA5 days ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 2, 2023
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks assistance identifying Home Depot arson suspect
Bakersfield, CA6 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 58 in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago
2 dead in fatal double-vehicle collision on Hwy 99
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy