L.A. Weekly

“Fat to Fit” – Fitness Influencer Dilan Abeya Encourages a Mindset Shift for the Health & Wellbeing By in partnership with Dylan Rodgers, 4 days ago

By in partnership with Dylan Rodgers, 4 days ago

The debate on whether “fat and fit” can co-exist has been going around for quite some time. Can you be fat and fit at the ...