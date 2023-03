patriotnewsmn.com

Roger E. Steinhaus, 83 Clearwater December 8, 1939 - March 1, 2023 By Submitted Article, 6 days ago

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Roger E. Steinhaus, 83, of ...