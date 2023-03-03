Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
6abc Action News

Suspect opens fire on officers during traffic stop in West Philadelphia

4 days ago

Multiple suspects were arrested Thursday night after a gunman fired a bullet into a police SUV with two officers inside during a West Philadelphia traffic stop.

The incident started when the officers pulled over a Chevy Tahoe near 54th and Summer streets around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a suspect inside the Tahoe fired at least one shot toward the two officers who were inside a police cruiser.

Police say the shooter got out of the vehicle and ran away.

That's when an officer returned fire, discharging his weapon one time, investigators said.

Chopper 6 was over West Philly on March 2, 2023, after shots were fired at officers.

Three other people in the SUV drove off but crashed nearby.

Police say they arrested the shooter and two others after a brief foot chase.

A fourth person is still at large.

No one was wounded by the gunfire.

"They're very dangerous situations - you don't know what you're getting into. When you pull somebody over for a particular offense, you don't know what they're thinking," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell said.

Police recovered the weapon involved.

Authorities have not said why officers pulled the vehicle over.

Tips about this shooting can be submitted anonymously on the police department's website.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

