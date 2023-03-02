2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Friday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One round is in the books from Arnie’s place.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando is the third designated event in four weeks on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm continued his run of fine play with an opening-round 7-under 65. Rahm used a stretch of eagle-birdie-birdie to finish his day. It’s tough to see anyone stopping him with how he’s playing.

Tee times

Hole 1

Tee time Players

7 a.m.

Brian Harman, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson

7:11 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Patrick Rodgers, Hayden Buckley

7:22 a.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Ben Griddin

7:33 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

7:44 a.m.

Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie

7:55 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry

8:06 a.m.

Billy Horschel, Martin Laird, Brendon Todd

8:17 a.m.

Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Tommy Fleetwood

8:28 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Kurt Kitayama

8:39 a.m.

Nick Hardy, Kyle Westmoreland, Kamaiu Johnson

11:55 a.m.

Sam Ryder, Adam Schenk, Min Woo Lee

12:06 p.m.

Byeong Hun An, Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala

12:17 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

12:28 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

12:39 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth

12:50 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day

1:01 p.m.

Seamus Power, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young

1:12 p.m.

Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover

1:23 p.m.

Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, David Lipsky

1:34 p.m.

Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody

Hole 10

Tee time Players

7:05 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Davis Riley, Taylor Montgomery

7:16 a.m.

Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Ben Taylor

7:27 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon

7:38 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

7:49 a.m.

Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler

8 a.m.

Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton

8:11 a.m.

Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott

8:22 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Francesco Molinari

8:33 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

8:44 a.m.

Eric Cole, Adrian Meronk, Ludvig Aberg

11:50 a.m.

Callum Tarren, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

12:01 p.m.

Patton Kizzire, Joseph Bramlett, S.H. Kim

12:12 p.m.

Andrew Putnam, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges

12:23 p.m.

K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink, Aaron Wise

12:34 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm, Cam Davis

12:45 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Harris English, Zach Johnson

12:56 p.m.

Adam Svensson, Luke List, Nick Taylor

1:07 p.m.

Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Luke Donald

1:18 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox

1:29 p.m.

Justin Suh, Cole Hammer, Greg Koch

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Friday, March 3

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12:30-6 p.m.

