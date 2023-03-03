Open in App
Orlando, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thursday at Bay Hill: Jon Rahm doing Jon Rahm things, Cameron Young searches for first win among notes from Day 1 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Riley Hamel,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSuUk_0l5xGyzF00
Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The stars are out in Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, the third of four elevated events in a five-week stretch.

There’s a familiar name atop the leaderboard as Jon Rahm continues his torrent run. The Spaniard opened with a 7-under 65 to take a two-shot lead into Friday.

After three straight birdies on Nos. 1-3, Rahm made a bogey at the par-4 eighth to make the turn with a 2-under 34. He’d birdie the par-5 12th before draining a long par effort at the par-4 15th to keep the momentum going.

His flat stick stayed hot at the par-5 16th with a 24-footer for eagle to push his nose even with early leaders Chris Kirk and Cameron Young.

A monster 7-iron into the par-3 17th led to a kick-in birdie and the outright lead at 6 under.

And, for good measure, he birdied the par-4 last after another laser iron shot inside 10 feet.

Not sure anyone is going to be able to contain the “Rahm-page” — sorry, I’ll see myself out.

If you missed any of the action Thursday, no worries, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know from Day 1 at Bay Hill.

API: Second round tee times | Photos

Cameron Young in prime position for first-win push

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239Ofa_0l5xGyzF00
Cameron Young walks off of the 16th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, Cameron Young won the Arnold Palmer award for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Now, he’s in position to win at The King’s place.

Young jump-started his day with a chip-in eagle at the par-5 12th (his third) and made three more birdies going out to turn with a 5-under 31. His back nine wasn’t as pretty, trading two birdies with two bogeys to post a day one 5-under 67.

“I think I was really happy with the way I put a round together today,” he said. “Any time you break par out here you’re doing OK. Today I just feel like every time I had a chance to make birdie I did.”

At last year’s API, Young tied for 13th.

Chris Kirk is still feeling it days after Honda Classic win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuB6G_0l5xGyzF00
Chris Kirk lines up his putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Kirk captured his fifth PGA Tour title, and first in eight years, last week at the Honda Classic and has brought some momentum to central Florida.

Thanks to seven birdies and a couple dropped shots, Kirk opened the API with a 5-under 67. He’s had success at Bay Hill in recent years, finishing 15th or better the last four seasons.

“I felt a little bit like a zombie this morning, but can’t really take away from the excitement that I have playing this event every year,” Kirk said after his round.

He’ll be part of the afternoon wave projected to face the worst of the wind Friday, so he’ll have to shift into defense mode after attacking most of Thursday.

Catching up with a few big names

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANu0r_0l5xGyzF00
Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Scottie Scheffler: World No. 2 got off to a great start in his title defense, posting a 4-under 68. After the round, he commented about the upcoming conditions and understands he has to go into conservative mode for the next few days.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth struck the ball beautifully Thursday, ranking first in SG: Tee to Green. The putter let him down a bit — 55th in SG: Putting — but it was good enough for the Texan to post a 4-under 68.

Rory McIlroy: At a golf course McIlroy usually thrives on, he struggled in round one. One bad swing at the par-5 6th led to a double bogey after his first tee shot failed to find land on the banana-shaped hole. It was up and down coming home and the 2018 API champ finished at 1-over 73.

Max Homa: Bogey-free through 17 holes before a five on the par-4 18th was caused by a wayward tee shot. He posted a 2-under 70.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler continued his stretch of good play Thursday with an opening-round 4-under 68. His last win came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.

Whipping wind in Friday's forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CY75z_0l5xGyzF00
A detail of the 13th pin flag during the first round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill in Orlando. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The greens at Bay Hill are already starting to turn brown which begs the question: What will the maintenance crew do Friday morning?

Well, judging by a moment late in the broadcast Thursday, the watering process on the greens has already begun.

Day two at the API is going to be a blustery one with winds forecasted to reach 20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.

Shot of the Day

Not a bad way to start the week for Viktor Hovland.

