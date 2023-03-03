Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Bruins 2-0

By Kyle Powell,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgv6G_0l5xAXQA00

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to stay stride-for-stride with other Wild Card hopefuls tonight, as they find themselves in Boston facing the NHL's best team, the Bruins.

The teams traded chances in the first period, but no goals were to be had. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 11 saves, while Boston's Jeremy Swayman stopped all nine of his shots against.

The Bruins opened the scoring at the 12:01 mark of the middle stanza, but it wasn't before Luukkonen made some unreal saves to keep it a scoreless contest inside TD Garden.

As mentioned, Boston broke the ice and did so on a powerplay. Newly-acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov, previously of the Washington Capitals, ripped home a one-timer on the man advantage to make it 1-0 Bruins.

Just 1:26 later, the score became 2-0 when centerman Jakob Lauko cashed in on a rebound opportunity out in front of Luukkonen.

GAME SUMMARY:

Goal Summary:

First Period:
BUF: NONE
BOS: NONE

Second Period:
BUF: NONE
BOS: 12:01 - Dmitry Orlov (6) PPG (Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak); 13:27 - Jakub Lauko (2) (Brandon Carlo, Dmitry Orlov)

Third Period:
BUF: 15:40 - Casey Mittelstadt (10) (JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs)
BOS: 8:35 - Pavel Zacha (16) (David Krejci, David Pastrnak); 14:44 - David Pastrnak (43) ENG (David Krejci, Pavel Zacha)

------------------------------------------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF: NONE
BOS: 18:54 - Connor Clifton (Interference - 2 min.)

Second Period:
BUF: 5:31 - Kyle Okposo (Roughing - 2 min.); 9:59 - Peyton Krebs (High-sticking - 2 min.); 10:35 - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Tripping - 2 min.)
BOS: 9:59 - Brad Marchand (High-sticking - 2 min.)

Third Period:
BUF: 10:50 - Zemgus Girgensons (Holding - 2 min.)
BOS: 4:32 - Brandon Carlo (Cross-checking - 2 min.)

-------------------------------------------

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.)
2.)
3.)

What's Next:
The blue and gold come home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, March 4. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the pregame show with Brian Koziol starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on the flagship home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LISTEN Granato: Wants to stick to their speed and quickness
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
McDavid lifts Edmonton to win over Sabres
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Sabres Week in Review: Buffalo relatively quiet at trade deadline
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Sabres celebrate big win over Tampa Bay on Saturday
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC12 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Brownsville, TX3 hours ago
Granato sees Greenway being an even better player as a Sabre.
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Sabres use special teams to defeat Tampa Bay
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
2023 State of the Bills: Tight End
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
LISTEN: A fond farewell from Howard Simon
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
2023 State of the Bills: Wide receiver
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Howard Simon's last show
Buffalo, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy