Gamenight: Sabres trail Bruins 2-0

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to stay stride-for-stride with other Wild Card hopefuls tonight, as they find themselves in Boston facing the NHL's best team, the Bruins.

The teams traded chances in the first period, but no goals were to be had. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 11 saves, while Boston's Jeremy Swayman stopped all nine of his shots against.

The Bruins opened the scoring at the 12:01 mark of the middle stanza, but it wasn't before Luukkonen made some unreal saves to keep it a scoreless contest inside TD Garden.

As mentioned, Boston broke the ice and did so on a powerplay. Newly-acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov, previously of the Washington Capitals, ripped home a one-timer on the man advantage to make it 1-0 Bruins.

Just 1:26 later, the score became 2-0 when centerman Jakob Lauko cashed in on a rebound opportunity out in front of Luukkonen.

BOS: 12:01 - Dmitry Orlov (6) PPG (Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak); 13:27 - Jakub Lauko (2) (Brandon Carlo, Dmitry Orlov)

BUF: 15:40 - Casey Mittelstadt (10) (JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs)

BOS: 8:35 - Pavel Zacha (16) (David Krejci, David Pastrnak); 14:44 - David Pastrnak (43) ENG (David Krejci, Pavel Zacha)

BOS: 18:54 - Connor Clifton (Interference - 2 min.)

BUF: 5:31 - Kyle Okposo (Roughing - 2 min.); 9:59 - Peyton Krebs (High-sticking - 2 min.); 10:35 - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Tripping - 2 min.)

BOS: 9:59 - Brad Marchand (High-sticking - 2 min.)

BUF: 10:50 - Zemgus Girgensons (Holding - 2 min.)

BOS: 4:32 - Brandon Carlo (Cross-checking - 2 min.)

