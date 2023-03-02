Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego International Airport to revicieve $20 million in funding for new Terminal 1 Projects

By Sarah Berjan,

6 days ago
California Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein secured $20 million to help fund the San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1 Project, airport authorities recently announced....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, I Love A Clean San Diego to hold spring clean-up event at Otay Mesa Recreation Center
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Border Patrol agents say smugglers are getting more creative
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego State Selects First Developer For Mission Valley Campus
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CVFD sends out six personnel to help those in San Bernardino that were snowed in during the recent storms
San Bernardino, CA20 hours ago
'It feels helpless': San Diego family trapped in the snow in San Bernardino Mountains
San Diego, CA3 days ago
New Atmospheric River Could Bring Rain to San Diego on Friday and Saturday
San Diego, CA1 day ago
This San Diego Camp Ground Is Ranked 4th Best In America
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Investigation underway after man found dead in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
For the love of lumpia: This famous Filipino food truck has evolved into a San Diego restaurant
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Mario Lopez spotted in Chula Vista!
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
This parking mistake is most likely to get you a ticket in California
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Residential fire broke out at property occupied by squatters
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Car collides with parked cars near East County school
Lemon Grove, CA1 day ago
Fallbrook accident traps driver and prompts road closures
Fallbrook, CA2 days ago
Driver, vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
RV explodes at La Mesa gas station
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
San Diego Mayor’s Decision to Close Homeless Shelter and Move Residents Lacks Real Solution
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Tourists expecting San Diego sunshine arrive as next storm moves in
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Gavin Newsom attacks federal judge overseeing California's assault weapons ban: 'This sickens me'
San Diego, CA6 days ago
The World's Worst Liquor Has Landed in SD
Chula Vista, CA6 days ago
Driver dies after wreck, shooting near Chula Vista police headquarters
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
San Diego man gets 20-year federal prison term for running meth operation
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Multiple people injured in rollover crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago
22-year-old woman arraigned for hitting and killing man on Vista freeway while 'high on pot'
Vista, CA17 hours ago
Investigation underway after street vendor is assaulted, robbed in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA4 days ago
Young Man Jumps to His Death From Coronado Bridge
Coronado, CA1 day ago
Authorities seeking public's help in locating 31 year-old woman who walked away from re-entry program
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Motorist who crashed at Chula Vista Police Department headquarters suffered from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
Man shot in the neck in South Bay
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy