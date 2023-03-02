San Diego
Change location
See more from this location?
San Diego, CA
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego International Airport to revicieve $20 million in funding for new Terminal 1 Projects
By Sarah Berjan,6 days ago
By Sarah Berjan,6 days ago
California Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein secured $20 million to help fund the San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1 Project, airport authorities recently announced....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0