Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida lawmaker introduces new bill for hurricane tax relief

By Sarah Metts,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Re1r_0l5wxGld00

In the midst of tax season, Florida Representative Greg Steube just introduced a new bill that would give those recovering from Hurricane Ian some much-needed tax relief.

This would include the qualified disastrous parts of Southwest Florida for losses, big or small.

“You deal with these disasters, and you don’t think about the tax implications of them,” Rep. Greg Steube said.

Steube said he filed this bill during tax season because a CPA brought the issue to his attention.

“I filed a standalone bill that simply designates the areas affected by Hurricane Ian as qualified disaster areas,” Rep. Steube said. “What that does is, it allows anybody, even if you don’t do itemized deductions, any expense that you had, even if you had the expense of your deductible on your insurance… you can deduct that based on the percent of what you pay on your taxes.”

Right now, the IRS allows you to deduct damages, but then you are required to subtract 10% of your income when filing. Steube hopes to have things done very soon.

We should pass this in the house by the end of the month,” Steube said. “It’ll go to the Senate. Senator Scott is working on a companion piece of legislation. We hope to have it on Biden’s desk very soon.”

Steube suggests you talk to your CPA. And if you already filed your taxes, he says to look at doing an amended return.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Housing prices likely to increase in these five Florida cities due to record influx of out-of-state residents
Miami, FL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy