3 Dysart schools earn A+ from AEF

Canyon Ridge School, El Mirage Elementary School and Willow Canyon High School have been named A+ Schools of Excellence by the Arizona Educational Foundation.

The A+ School of Excellence is a comprehensive school assessment program that celebrates outstanding schools and helps to identify, celebrate and recognize excellence in PreK to 12th grade schools throughout Arizona. AEF named 36 Arizona schools as 2022-2023 A+ Schools of Excellence.

Dysart has had 11 schools named A+ Schools of Excellence in the last 13 years. Canyon Ridge previously received the A+ award, which is valid for four years, in 2014.

Willow Canyon’s receipt of this honor means that all four of Dysart’s high schools are A+ Schools of Excellence.

“The A+ School of Excellence Award is significant as it sends a message throughout communities that the local neighborhood public school down the street is an exceptional choice, brimming with opportunities for students to learn and grow, and for faculty and staff to thrive,” stated Kim Graham, AEF executive director. “AEF was established to shine a spotlight on the great work of public schools and the hardworking educators and employees who devote themselves to serving students and families. The A+ School of Excellence Award is our way of honoring that incredible dedication.”

A+ School of Excellence recipients are evaluated on many areas, including student focus and support, school culture, active teaching and learning, curriculum, leadership, community and parent involvement and assessment data.

Winning schools receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner.