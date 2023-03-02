Open in App
Saint Lucie County, FL
See more from this location?
hometownnewstc.com

Area high school graduates seeking tuition-free associate degrees must pledge the IRSC Promise by March 10

By For Hometown News,

6 days ago
FORT PIERCE — Students graduating from Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie County public or public charter high schools and eligible in-district homeschools who...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy