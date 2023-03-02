Open in App
Michigan State basketball: Steven Izzo will return next season

By Andrew Brewster,

4 days ago
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Izzo is coming back for one last ride with the Spartans. On Thursday, it was announced that the Spartans’ senior guard will be returning for the 2023-24 season, utilizing his extra year of eligibility from COVID to spend one more year around his father’s program.

Izzo obviously isn’t part of the rotation, but has become a beloved member of the program, not just for obvious reasons, but because of his energy on the bench that has become infectious to fans and his teammates.

