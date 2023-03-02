Michigan State basketball: Steven Izzo will return next season
By Andrew Brewster,
4 days ago
Steven Izzo is coming back for one last ride with the Spartans. On Thursday, it was announced that the Spartans’ senior guard will be returning for the 2023-24 season, utilizing his extra year of eligibility from COVID to spend one more year around his father’s program.
Izzo obviously isn’t part of the rotation, but has become a beloved member of the program, not just for obvious reasons, but because of his energy on the bench that has become infectious to fans and his teammates.
