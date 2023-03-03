Open in App
East Lansing, MI
Michigan State basketball: Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, Jason Whitens to all walk on senior day

By Andrew Brewster,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGZb6_0l5vlMLo00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State basketball will have their senior day ceremony on Saturday during their match-up at home against Ohio State, and three Spartans are set to walk in that ceremony, although all three are undecided on their futures.

Kyle Austin of MLive.com reported that Malik Hall, Tyson Walker and Jason Whitens will all walk on senior day, although all three could still return for one more season. Joey Hauser would normally walk in a ceremony like this, but he already walked last year so will be abstaining from the ceremony.

