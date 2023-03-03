Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

5 arrested in Central Valley bombings; links to hate groups under investigation

By CBS San Francisco,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDGym_0l5vfmSg00

PIX Now 09:09

FRESNO — Five people have been arrested in connection with a series of bombings in central California, and police are investigating whether the suspects have links to hate groups, authorities said.

A task force including local police and the FBI made the arrests and seized bomb-making components, firearms, methamphetamine and white supremacist paraphernalia, including Nazi flags, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said during a news conference Wednesday.

The bombings began Dec. 13 with an explosion in a car parked near Fresno airport. A mailbox and four other vehicles, including a car belonging to the Fresno Probation Office, exploded over the next two months, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The suspected bomber, a 44-year-old man arrested in Riverside County, faces charges including detonating an explosive device and possession of firearms. Police said the man has a criminal record and investigators are trying to determine if he has ties to white supremacist groups.

The other suspects, three men one woman between the ages of 56 and 41, face various charges including possession of bomb-making equipment, guns and meth.

Balderrama said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether a hate crime had been committed or if one was planned, the Fresno Bee reported.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
LA man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for $5.5 million in COVID, tax scams and drug trafficking
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
5 people hospitalized after shooting at Los Angeles beach, police say
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
34 arrested in gang related crack down
Visalia, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in northwest Fresno: FPD
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Man arrested, accused of using counterfeit bills in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA2 days ago
Long Beach man on probation arrested after being found with illegal ghost gun
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Goshen murder suspect charged for assault of federal officer
Goshen, CA4 days ago
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Rosemead
Rosemead, CA2 days ago
Fresno Driver Accused of Murdering High School Student Taken Back into Custody
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Who are the 4 others arrested in connection with the Fresno bombing suspect?
Fresno, CA5 days ago
3 dead in overnight apartment fire in West Covina
West Covina, CA2 days ago
The CHP arrested two suspects who had half a million dollars worth of goods stolen in Orange County
Anaheim, CA4 days ago
Man is shot to death in Highland; incident is believed to have been related to road rage
Highland, CA5 days ago
1 person shot on 110 Freeway near Carson
Carson, CA5 days ago
One man dead, two others hospitalized following overnight shooting in East Valley
Indio, CA4 days ago
Fatal accident in Fresno closes roads, police say
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Jury selection begins for convicted torturer accused of escaping Orange County Jail
Newport Beach, CA5 days ago
San Bernardino man shot dead in possible road rage incident
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
One man dead, another hospitalized following overnight shooting near Indio
Indio, CA4 days ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lemoore family seeks help for Ukrainian exchange student
Lemoore, CA3 days ago
Fresno police officer hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Ex-FBI Agent Faces Sentencing for Helping Armenian Organized Crime Figures in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
A TWA Airliner Disappeared on Way to Fresno 85 Years Ago. A Local Sleuth Solved the Mystery.
Fresno, CA4 days ago
LAPD and ATF Make Major Gang Arrests
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Amber Alert ends for two Riverside children
Riverside, CA9 days ago
Man who murdered aunt, uncle in Houston is accused of killing cellmate in California, officials say
Houston, TX9 days ago
Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts threatened to kick them out
Crestline, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy