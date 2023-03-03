Bullhead City
Change location
See more from this location?
Bullhead City, AZ
YAHOO!
Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Bullhead City parking lot
By Kye GravesJose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic,4 days ago
By Kye GravesJose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic,4 days ago
Bullhead City police have identified the man arrested following a deadly shooting on Thursday morning as 39-year-old Robert Ryan Logan. According to Bullhead City police,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0