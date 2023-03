massdevice.com

Surgalign sells Coflex, Cofix product lines for $17M By Sean Whooley, 5 days ago

By Sean Whooley, 5 days ago

Surgalign (Nasdaq:SRGA) announced an agreement for Xtant Medical (NYSE:XTNT) to acquire two of its product lines for $17 million. On Feb. 28, the two companies ...