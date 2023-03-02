Open in App
Miami, FL
InsideTheHeat

Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Trying To Assure No Goran Dragic Reunion With Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson,

4 days ago

The East-leading Bucks are the frontrunners to land free agent Dragic

So much for the possibility of Goran Dragic returning to play for the Miami Heat.

Those chances are apparently over after an ESPN report said the Bucks are the frontrunners to acquire Dragic, who is a free agent after being waived by the Chicago Bulls. He cleared waivers Thursday evening.

Dragic joining the Bucks would make them an even stronger contender in the Eastern Conference. They have already won 16 straight games, overtaking the Boston Celtics as the top seed in the conference. Dragic would be an addition to a team that already includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

There were plenty hoops the Heat would need to jump through in order to sign Dragic. Although they had the money, they would have needed to waive a player to make a roster spot for Dragic. The options were getting rid of Omer Yurtseven, Haywood Highsmith or Udonis Haslem.

Dragic was one of the Heat's most beloved players during  6 1/2 seasons, averaging 16.2 points and earning an All-Star berth in 2018.

