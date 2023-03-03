Open in App
Madison, WI
Connor Essegian has a message for Wisconsin fans tonight

By Asher Low,

4 days ago
The Badgers have their biggest game of the season looming as Purdue visits the Kohl Center on Thursday night.

Wisconsin currently sits at 8-10 in the Big Ten and firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. Purdue is the top team in the conference at 13-5 as they look to clinch an outright regular-season title.

Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian had a simple message for a Kohl Center crowd that is already sold out. It should go without saying, but the freshman from Indiana had to make it clear. The Kohl Center crowd needs to be absolutely on fire tonight. An NCAA Tournament bid is likely at stake.

