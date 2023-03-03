Open in App
Madison, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A message from Keeanu Benton headed into the NFL Combine

By Asher Low,

4 days ago
One of the most important weeks of the draft cycle is here for Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig.

Both Badgers kick off their workouts today at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Coming off of a massive Senior Bowl showing for his draft stock, Benton is being seen as a potential late day 1, early day 2 candidate.

He is officially meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs later on today.

Benton was clocked in at 5.08 for his 40-yard dash time earlier today.

The Badger defensive lineman had a message for Wisconsin fans that the Badger football account posted before he gets going:

