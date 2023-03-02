Open in App
Humboldt County, CA
See more from this location?
lostcoastoutpost.com

Sheriff’s Office Solves Mysterious 25-Year-Old Case, Finally Identifies Human Remains Found in the Eel River Near Cock Robin Island Through DNA Technology

By LoCO Staff,

5 days ago
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The identity of a man located deceased in the Eel River has finally been determined after 25...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Probation Search on Warren Creek Road Yields Cornucopia of Illicit Items and Substances, Sheriff’s Office Says
Arcata, CA15 hours ago
Eureka Police Arrest Suspect in Yesterday Morning’s Fatal Hit-and-Run
Eureka, CA2 days ago
Here’s Your Schedule for Upcoming Fernbridge Planned Closures, Which Caltrans Hopes Will Get the Bridge All the Way Back Online More Quickly
Ferndale, CA14 hours ago
March 6, 2023
Eureka, CA2 days ago
Meet Sarah West, the Newest Member of the Humboldt County Planning Commission
Eureka, CA12 hours ago
Supervisors Approve Revised Agreement for North McKay Ranch Subdivision, a Major Mixed-Use Development in Cutten, Though Developer Says Project’s Future Remains Unclear
Cutten, CA13 hours ago
OBITUARY: Ann Louise Diehl, 1946-2023
Eureka, CA22 hours ago
OBITUARY: Michael Patrick Hanrahan, 1947-2023
Eureka, CA22 hours ago
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | March 6, 2023
Eureka, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy