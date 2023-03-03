Santa Clarita Resident Reflects On One Year Of Helping People In Ukraine

As the war against Russia continues to rage on, a Santa Clarita Valley resident reflected on how he has helped Ukraine’s people by bringing them food and medical supplies over the last year.

A physical therapist, Joseph White grew up in Kyiv, Ukraine with his missionary parents until he was 18, when he returned to the United States to study at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita.

When the war between Russia and Ukraine escalated in 2022, White had the desire to go back and help the people there and the country where he had grown up in any way he could.

“I asked my dad, ‘how can I help from here’ and he said Ukraine needs a lot of medical support,” said White.

In April of 2022, White took three others with him to Ukraine where they took 25 bags of medical supplies to the border, driving through dangerous areas of the wartorn country to bring those supplies to his father.

“I wasn’t necessarily scared, I just wanted to get in and get out. Meaning to be efficient and get the supplies in,” said White.

Later in May 2022, White and his group transported nine tons of food in three trips, feeding refugees and soldiers alike.

In addition to the food, the group brought 1000 lbs of medicine to one pharmacy and three different hospitals.

“In Ukraine, one of the guards actually remembered the bags that I brought before and so he was like ‘oh this is the good stuff,’ so he knew what we were doing,” said White. “I was very thankful for the guys that came with me on the trip.”

By July, the group had returned again to hand out food and supplies to the residents and refugees.

“People are obviously tired, you are psychologically in a war, you are gonna get fatigue. (Ukrainians) do have this fatigue, but on the other side they do have this passion, they are very nationalistic and they want their freedom and they are going to fight for it, whatever it takes for them to have their freedom,” White said.

During the winter, White was able to provide medical assistance through physical therapy to some of the soldiers and civilians who had either been injured during the fighting or while fleeing the destruction of their homes.

White is planning on returning to Ukraine this coming April to join his family in their ongoing efforts.

White and his family want to start a nonprofit to help soldiers who have PTSD, they have already donated $25,000 and have a GoFundMe set up.

