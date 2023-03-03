Open in App
Iowa State
10 NFL players cornerbacks and safeties at the combine grew up watching

By Mark Lane,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFrGf_0l5u023m00

INDIANAPOLIS ⁠— If players see what works for another player in football, they are more apt to copy it, or simply admire it for the tremendous athletic feat that it is.

Such is the case for draft prospects when they arrive at the NFL combine. Annually a new crop of youngsters is giving their favorite players in the game today or ones they grew up watching. Sometimes the players aren’t even playing the same position of the prospect.

The defensive linemen and linebackers provided their favorites. Now, it is the defensive backs’ turn.

Here are 10 players mentioned throughout the media availabilities on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills OLB Von Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiMKx_0l5u023m00
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown — “I started watching a lot of Von Miller highlights and I felt all along I liked to pass rush, it’s something that was new but I was able to adjust and able to do it well. And it’s been a great part of my game and I really enjoy that. it might be just as good as getting exceptions.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers S Troy Polamalu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ld26a_0l5u023m00
(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Illinois S Sydney Brown, Illinois — “I’ve watched his highlight tape, the sealers one that they got on YouTube. It’s probably the only one I’ve really seen. But I’ve made time to watch that growing up, but I don’t try and apply what he’s done cause he’s such a great player. But it’s cool watching someone like that make the place they did.”

Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysjGG_0l5u023m00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez — “I watch him all the time; a great physical corner that, you know, I love to watch and see what he brings to the table. He’s one of the corners I study a lot.”

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyeXe_0l5u023m00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph — “Jessie Bates is someone I’ve watched on film. Whenever we got Coach [Al] Golden, seeing some of the Bengals defense, Jessie Bates is someone I really tuned into.”

Former NFL CB Darrelle Revis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koVVi_0l5u023m00
(Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa CB Riley Moss — “I’m a Jets fan. I’m from Iowa. Weird. But, I enjoyed watching Darrelle Revis. I watched some film on him some one-on-ones and stuff and I think he was he was a great corner and I’d like to become that someday, I like to try and style my game after him a little bit.”

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZvXt_0l5u023m00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State CB Joey Porter — “Jalen Ramsey was another big part of why I really changed the corner. He made me rock the double sleeves. Just stuff like that. He was a great player coming outta college and still a great player now.”

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones admitted he also admires Ramsey.

Former Washington S Sean Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlJbe_0l5u023m00
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Alabama CB Eli Ricks — “I just love his play style. He only played one way. That’s every game, you know, he doesn’t never switch up. And I love his energy, I love players with a lot of energy and passion and that’s one thing I try to strive for.”

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVu6k_0l5u023m00
(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina CB Darius Rush — “I feel like my game is modeled a little bit like his the way that he plays the ball and the kind of plays he makes. Knowing the route trees of different receivers and always being in the right place at the right time.”

Indianapolis Colts CB Stephon Gilmore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYMFV_0l5u023m00
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina CB Cam Smith — “I always grew up watching Stephon in South Carolina and with the Patriots and the Colts.”

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones also admitted to admiring Gilmore.

Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj2lA_0l5u023m00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams — “I’ve actually been watching him since he was at LSU. I watch a lot of his LSU highlights, game tape, things like that. I think some of our games are very similar.”

