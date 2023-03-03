10 NFL players cornerbacks and safeties at the combine grew up watching

INDIANAPOLIS ⁠— If players see what works for another player in football, they are more apt to copy it, or simply admire it for the tremendous athletic feat that it is.

Such is the case for draft prospects when they arrive at the NFL combine. Annually a new crop of youngsters is giving their favorite players in the game today or ones they grew up watching. Sometimes the players aren’t even playing the same position of the prospect.

The defensive linemen and linebackers provided their favorites. Now, it is the defensive backs’ turn.

Here are 10 players mentioned throughout the media availabilities on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills OLB Von Miller

Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown — “I started watching a lot of Von Miller highlights and I felt all along I liked to pass rush, it’s something that was new but I was able to adjust and able to do it well. And it’s been a great part of my game and I really enjoy that. it might be just as good as getting exceptions.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers S Troy Polamalu

Illinois S Sydney Brown, Illinois — “I’ve watched his highlight tape, the sealers one that they got on YouTube. It’s probably the only one I’ve really seen. But I’ve made time to watch that growing up, but I don’t try and apply what he’s done cause he’s such a great player. But it’s cool watching someone like that make the place they did.”

Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez — “I watch him all the time; a great physical corner that, you know, I love to watch and see what he brings to the table. He’s one of the corners I study a lot.”

Cincinnati Bengals S Jessie Bates

Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph — “Jessie Bates is someone I’ve watched on film. Whenever we got Coach [Al] Golden, seeing some of the Bengals defense, Jessie Bates is someone I really tuned into.”

Former NFL CB Darrelle Revis

Iowa CB Riley Moss — “I’m a Jets fan. I’m from Iowa. Weird. But, I enjoyed watching Darrelle Revis. I watched some film on him some one-on-ones and stuff and I think he was he was a great corner and I’d like to become that someday, I like to try and style my game after him a little bit.”

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Penn State CB Joey Porter — “Jalen Ramsey was another big part of why I really changed the corner. He made me rock the double sleeves. Just stuff like that. He was a great player coming outta college and still a great player now.”

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones admitted he also admires Ramsey.

Former Washington S Sean Taylor

Alabama CB Eli Ricks — “I just love his play style. He only played one way. That’s every game, you know, he doesn’t never switch up. And I love his energy, I love players with a lot of energy and passion and that’s one thing I try to strive for.”

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

South Carolina CB Darius Rush — “I feel like my game is modeled a little bit like his the way that he plays the ball and the kind of plays he makes. Knowing the route trees of different receivers and always being in the right place at the right time.”

Indianapolis Colts CB Stephon Gilmore

South Carolina CB Cam Smith — “I always grew up watching Stephon in South Carolina and with the Patriots and the Colts.”

Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones also admitted to admiring Gilmore.

Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams — “I’ve actually been watching him since he was at LSU. I watch a lot of his LSU highlights, game tape, things like that. I think some of our games are very similar.”