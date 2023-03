TACOMA – Mount Si dominated its quarterfinal matchup against Richland, opening the game on a 19-2 run.

The Wildcats walked away with a 70-47 win and a spot in the Class 4A semifinals.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Mount Si-Richland game:

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller