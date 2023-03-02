Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame to face NC State, recent thorn in side, in ACC Tournament

By Geoffrey Clark,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZi75_0l5tfUWS00

Even with the amazing season Notre Dame has had, nothing can be taken for granted. That’s especially true after three-time defending ACC Tournament champion NC State defeated Syracuse, 83-58, for the right to face the top-seeded Irish in the tourney’s quarterfinals. On paper, the Irish should be the favorite, but don’t let the record discrepancy fool you. Lately, the Wolfpack have been one of the few teams to figure the Irish out.

The Irish have lost three of their past four games to the Wolfpack, including a late collapse in the Sweet 16 of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Whether it’s been bad luck or simply a touch matchup, this is the rare program that has owned the Irish. As hard as it is to believe that the Irish could be one-and-done in the ACC Tournament, there’s a real possibility for it to exist, and you only need to look at how these recent games have gone.

As much as we want the Irish to stick around all weekend, it’s time to prepare for the possibility that they won’t and force us to start looking ahead to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Granville County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
Bullock, NC5 days ago
Durham police make arrest, identify victim in fatal shooting at hotel on NC 55
Durham, NC5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Michigan Counties
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Four Winds Casinos announces March dining specials and promotions
South Bend, IN7 days ago
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend
South Bend, IN4 days ago
The demise of the center of countless Gary memories is tragic
Gary, IN5 days ago
FIRST ALERT - Rain, snow and wind Friday
Fort Wayne, IN5 days ago
Police identify 2 women killed in Wendell wrong-way collision
Wendell, NC4 days ago
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI5 days ago
Woman dies after single-car crash in Durham, police say
Durham, NC5 days ago
Hillsborough man busted for having ‘green leafy substance’, stolen gun and cash, sheriff says
Hillsborough, NC4 days ago
Mishawaka Police searching for man in criminal activity investigation
Mishawaka, IN5 days ago
Michigan City man sentenced to over 12 years for possession of cocaine
Michigan City, IN5 days ago
One person dead after fatal crash in Goldsboro
Goldsboro, NC5 days ago
Three arrested on Douglas Road during drug investigation
South Bend, IN11 days ago
▶️ Here’s what the ‘supported’ homeless camp in south Bend may look like
Bend, OR6 days ago
Elkhart's Center Street Chaos: Woman Hit by Vehicle, Shooter Takes Matters into Own Hands
Elkhart, IN4 days ago
Two arrested on drug charges at gas station on Cassopolis Street
Elkhart, IN4 days ago
Cassopolis Bank Robber Wears the Most Ironic ‘Disguise’ Possible
Cassopolis, MI6 days ago
Two Arrested On Several Drug Charges
North Webster, IN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy