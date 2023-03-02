SpaceX, NASA nail launch of Crew-6 to space station on 2nd try

In this handout image provided by NASA, a five-minute long exposure shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASAs SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev onboard,at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev launched at 12:34 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission aboard the orbital outpost. Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images/TNS

SpaceX and NASA again strapped four space travelers back into their seats, and this time it paid off with a successful launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station early Thursday, just days after the first attempt was scrubbed right before liftoff.

The Falcon 9 rocket topped with Crew Dragon Endeavour making a record fourth trip to space blasted off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A at 12:34 a.m.