SpaceX, NASA nail launch of Crew-6 to space station on 2nd try
By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel,
4 days ago
SpaceX and NASA again strapped four space travelers back into their seats, and this time it paid off with a successful launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station early Thursday, just days after the first attempt was scrubbed right before liftoff.
The Falcon 9 rocket topped with Crew Dragon Endeavour making a record fourth trip to space blasted off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A at 12:34 a.m.
