Police and emergency crews examine the debris of a crushed wagon on the second day after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece, Thursday. At least 46 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on Tuesday, authorities said. Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

ATHENS, Greece — The death toll after a head-on train collision in Greece rose to 46, with dozens injured and numerous people still missing, the fire brigade said on Thursday.

The emergency services are continuing to search the wreckage. However, they are only finding charred body parts, state television (ERT) reported.