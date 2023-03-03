McEvans rallies past McAdams 67-48 to clinch 2023 MHSAA Class 1A State Championship

JACKSON — For McEvans, it was all about defense.

And from the second quarter on, it was in full effect.

Behind a defense that forced 31 turnovers and the play of Brandon Hall and Jalen Smith, the Warriors raced past McAdams 67-48 to claim the MHSAA Boys Class 1A State Championship Thursday afternoon at the Mississippi Coliseum.

It’s McEvans (24-6) fifth state title in school history and first since 2015, when the school was known as Shaw.

“The full-court press is something we haven’t been using it all postseason and it was something that caught them off guard,” said McEvans coach Eric Henry. “Forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets is something we’ve done all year. It's our DNA.”

McAdams jumped out to a 9-3 lead to begin the game and eventually held a 16-6 lead at the end of the quarter.

After that, it was all Warriors.

McEvans went on a 18-2 run in the second quarter to take a 24-18 lead and held a 24-21 halftime lead.

A 10-2 run to begin the second half stretched the Warriors lead out to 34-23 and a 8-0 run to end the third quarter gave the McEvans a 42-27 lead headed to the fourth.

The final period was more even than the last two, but the Warrior lead never dwindled below nine points.

“We told the guys don’t panic and they put on a good run and that’s what we asked them to do," Henry said. "Offense settled down and got us back in the game and someone different led us in scoring because we’re so balanced.

"This state championship means a lot to us and to the community. I started with these kids when they were in 10th grade and we lost last year in the semifinals and we were going to do what we needed to do to get back here and we did.”

Brandon Hall and Jalen Smith each had 18 points to lead McEvans, while Edward Smith added 11 points for the Warriors.

“We just felt like they couldn’t handle our pressure," Hall said. "When we got down early we just kept fighting. When we got the lead, we kept on and just fed off the energy. We wanted it more. Losing state championship in football made us more hungry and motivated us to keep working, and got it done.”

Cameren Fleming had a game-high 26 points, including 18 points in the fourth quarter, to lead McAdams. Jamar Teague added seven points for the Bulldogs (24-3).

“We got rattled by their press and never could settle down,” said McAdams coach Kenyon Ross. “Our game was to look sideline and sideline and slow them down, and the guys never did that.”

Photos by Austin Frayser

McEvans captures Class 1A Championship with 67-48 win over McAdams