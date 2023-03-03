The NFLPA released results of reports they compiled about every team in the league, based on what players said about team facilities, work conditions and amenities.

The marks for the Arizona Cardinals are bad. They rank 31st out of 32 teams, earning an F or worse in five of eight categories.

What are the specific issues that come up?

Let’s go over each category.

Treatment of family - F

They do not offer day care. Only 11 teams do not. Only 14 do not have a family room. The Cardinals are one of those teams.

The stadium’s postgame family gathering area is ranked 30th in the league.

This is perhaps the most disappointing thing to see.

The Cardinals are a family-run organization and owner Michael Bidwill grew up around players.

Considering how nice it is to live in Arizona, it would make sense to have a family-friendly team and facility,

Food service, nutrition - F-

Ok, F- isn’t even a grade. We all know this. An “F” is a failing grade. You can’t be worse than that, but whatever.

The Cardinals are apparently the only team in the NFL to charge players for dinners and offseason meals they eat at the facility.

A good number of players believe there isn’t enough food in the cafeteria.

The cafeteria was one of the additions in the major renovations the team gave the facility in 2015.

Michael Bidwill’s father, Bill Bidwill, long had the reputation of being frugal. This makes look Michael look the same.

Weight room - F-/Strength coaches - A-

The weight room was upgraded just eight years ago. Apparently, it wasn’t state-of-the-art enough.

The flooring is an issue with uneven floors and floorboards coming up.

While 73% of the players believe they have enough strength coaches, that is the lowest percentage in the league.

They do give their strength coaches good marks but because that is normal around the league, they rank only 16th.

Training room - F-/Training staff - B+

They rank 31st in belief that there are enough trainers and physical therapists.

They feel positively about the staff that is there.

Team travel - B-

Less than half the players believe they are given enough room. They do not have to share rooms on road trips.

They now have their own team plane, but that is apparently smaller than the planes they used to charter.