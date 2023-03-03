Open in App
Daily Mail

Poignant detail in Ed Sheeran's backstage moment with Shane Warne's children

By Savanna Young For Daily Mail Australia,

4 days ago

The three children of late cricketer Shane Warne , Brooke, Jackson and Summer, met Ed Sheeran backstage at his concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The British singer-songwriter was close mates with the Spin King, who died last year at the age of 52. His children watched on from a corporate box at the MGC, where there is now a stand named in honour of Warne.

After the sold-out gig, the Grammy winner posed for photos with Brooke, 24, Jackson, 23, and Summer, 21, who presented him with a bottle of wine and a framed photo of Ed with Shane and the late Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski, who died a year before Warne.

'Ed. Hope you like the gifts,' Jackson captioned a photo of the meeting on Instagram.

Jackson went on to reveal there was a poignant detail about the date Ed performed at the MCG: March 2, 2023.

The date of the gig can be shortened to 2.3.23. Shane wore 23 during his cricket career and was famously fixated with the number .

Meanwhile, Brooke shared a series of similar photos, and wrote: 'Ed, thank you for being the best and always making us laugh.'

Shane's curious love for the number 23 stems back to his teenage obsession with his AFL idol Dermott Brereton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yg8DO_0l5tMFLc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2caXI4_0l5tMFLc00

He proudly donned the number on his Australian jersey during his career as one of the best players to ever grace cricket.

His two homes in Brighton, in Melbourne's south-east, both notably have a giant 23 painted on the bottom of each home's swimming pool, visible on Google Earth.

Warne was also an ambassador for the ritzy Crown Casino nightspot that was named after his favourite number, Club 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7reM_0l5tMFLc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFGBJ_0l5tMFLc00

Warne's close friend Darren 'Chuck' Berry earlier revealed it was the Spin King's love of footy legend and AFL Hall of Fame star Brereton that sparked his interest with the number.

Brereton had donned the number during his stint with Hawthorn, and Warne, who dreamt of playing in the AFL, was in awe.

Warne died of a heart attack on March 4, 2022, while on a boys' holiday on the island of Koh Samui.

The 145-Test veteran took 708 wickets and was a figure than almost transcended the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBErQ_0l5tMFLc00
