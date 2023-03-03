Poignant detail in Ed Sheeran's backstage moment with Shane Warne's children

The British singer-songwriter was close mates with the Spin King, who died last year at the age of 52. His children watched on from a corporate box at the MGC, where there is now a stand named in honour of Warne.
After the sold-out gig, the Grammy winner posed for photos with Brooke, 24, Jackson, 23, and Summer, 21, who presented him with a bottle of wine and a framed photo of Ed with Shane and the late Australian music promoter Michael Gudinski, who died a year before Warne.
'Ed. Hope you like the gifts,' Jackson captioned a photo of the meeting on Instagram.
Jackson went on to reveal there was a poignant detail about the date Ed performed at the MCG: March 2, 2023.
