Mason Short Schedules Spring Visits

Four-star offensive tackle Mason Short provided an update on his interest in Tennessee on Twitter on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Mason Short announced that he would be visiting Knoxville on March 25. He is a 6-foot-7-inch, 295-pound offensive tackle out of Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Tennessee offered him on August 18, 2022, and he already has 16 other offers, including other SEC schools.

Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, and South Carolina have all offered the big man. He also announced that he would visit Florida and Florida State this month. Mason Short is ranked as a top-three offensive tackle and a top-40 player overall in his class.

Tennessee lost Darnell Wright to the draft this year and has an offensive line room with many upperclassmen for 2023. Although it’s still a few years out, getting Mason Short would be huge for the Vols.

It is rare to see prospects of his size at his age, hence his high ranking. Georgia is sure to be tough competition in securing Short for the Vols because he is from the state. Georgia also has a great track record of getting offensive linemen drafted over the past few years. However, Tennessee has been in his recruitment for a few months now, and should provide a good fight.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .