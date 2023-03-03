Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
LonghornsCountry

Ochaun Mathis Reveals Exactly Why He Chose Nebraska Over Texas

By Matt Galatzan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40usZ3_0l5tFPFX00

Former Texas Longhorns target Ochaun Mathis is now off to the NFL this spring

The Texas Longhorns have utilized the transfer portal well under Steve Sarkisian in his three offseasons.

Unfortunately for the Horns, they did miss out on a big one last off-season, with Ochaun Mathis announcing his intention to transfer to the Nebraska Cornhuskers instead of heading to Austin.

On Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Mathis revealed exactly why he chose the Huskers over the Horns.

And he wasn't shy about his comments.

“I had the idea to go to Texas at first," Mathis said. "I know I was Crystal balled to go there and stuff like that. I went there a few times. I feel like there was a lot of stuff that wasn’t being told in that situation - it was kind of just up in the air, a lot of the things. They didn’t seem as genuine as Nebraska."

Mathis was also intrigued by the possibility of playing in the Big 10, a conference that he perceived to be better than the Big 12.

"(Nebraska) felt like the right place to go to," Mathis said. "Especially going to a different conference, they say is a lot better than the other conference I played in - the Big 12 … I feel like it was better competition.”

Mathis had originally entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season following the exit of former head coach Gary Patterson and was immediately projected to land in Austin.

Instead, he joined former Longhorn Casey Thompson in Lincoln, having another productive season with 3.5 sacks, and a career-high 48 tackles.

The Huskers finished the season 4-8, while the Longhorns finished 8-5.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Look: Texas QB Arch Manning Participates in First Longhorns Practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys NOT Meeting With Bijan? Here's Why
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss in wake of visit to Alabama
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following loss to Nebraska on Senior Day
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH18 days ago
A Tiktoker married her stepfather in Las Vegas and made it public
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Full SEC Tournament Bracket is Set, Who 1-Seed Alabama Will Face in First Game
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Longhorns Bijan Robinson H-Town Bound? Texans Could Be NFL Draft Fit
Houston, TX2 days ago
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims' Performance at NFL Combine Explains a Lot
Norman, OK2 days ago
Big Ten tournament bracket: Gophers face Nebraska Wednesday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Tennessee basketball learns SEC Tournament fate
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Longhorns' Savion Red: WR or RB? Sark Reveals 'Goal' of Position Change
Austin, TX34 minutes ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Georgia Commit Gives Latest Recruiting Pitch to No. 1 Player in the Nation
Athens, GA2 days ago
Longhorns Rise in AP Top 25 as Big 12 Tournament Begins
Austin, TX22 hours ago
LOOK: Ole Miss Baseball Explodes For 8 Runs in First Inning vs. Nebraska
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Complete List of Longhorns New 2023 Jersey Number Assignments
Austin, TX21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy