Change location
See more from this location?
Sarasota County, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com
New county agreement with Sheriff’s Office provides for ‘tactical paramedics’ from Fire Department to be present during high-risk law enforcement events
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,4 days ago
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,4 days ago
Document modeled on 2018 agreement with Sarasota Police Department. The Sarasota County Commission has given unanimous approval to an interlocal agreement between the Fire Department...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0