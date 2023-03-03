Open in App
Sarasota County, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

New county agreement with Sheriff’s Office provides for ‘tactical paramedics’ from Fire Department to be present during high-risk law enforcement events

By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,

4 days ago
Document modeled on 2018 agreement with Sarasota Police Department. The Sarasota County Commission has given unanimous approval to an interlocal agreement between the Fire Department...
