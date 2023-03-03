sarasotanewsleader.com

Short-term vacation rental protections afforded by county ordinance could go away if Town of Siesta Key becomes reality By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher, 4 days ago

Worries about state law surface during recent meeting of leaders of island organizations. If the Town of Siesta Key becomes a reality, residents in neighborhoods ...