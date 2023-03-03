Change location
Seagrass in entirety of Sarasota Bay declines about 6% between 2020 and 2022, Southwest Florida Water Management District research shows
By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,4 days ago
Sarasota Bay lost about 6% of its seagrass between 2020 and 2022, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has reported as part of the...
