sarasotanewsleader.com

Seagrass in entirety of Sarasota Bay declines about 6% between 2020 and 2022, Southwest Florida Water Management District research shows By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher, 4 days ago

By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher, 4 days ago

Sarasota Bay lost about 6% of its seagrass between 2020 and 2022, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) has reported as part of the ...