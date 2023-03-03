sarasotanewsleader.com

About 6,500 gallons of raw sewage spills into Newtown excavation site where replacement of county pipelines has been underway By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher, 4 days ago

By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher, 4 days ago

On March 1, during the installation of new sewer force mains along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Sarasota, the contractor damaged the existing ...