Sarasota, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

About 6,500 gallons of raw sewage spills into Newtown excavation site where replacement of county pipelines has been underway

By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,

4 days ago
On March 1, during the installation of new sewer force mains along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Sarasota, the contractor damaged the existing...
