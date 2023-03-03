Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Athlon Sports

Panthers Insider Pushes Back On Adam Schefter's Latest Aaron Rodgers Report

By Cameron Flynn,

4 days ago

Where is Aaron Rodgers going to end up playing in 2023, if he decides to play at all?

The question on the minds of so many in the NFL world appeared to have a new possible answer just hours ago. On NFL Live this Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter claimed that the Panthers had reached out to Green Bay in regards to its longtime franchise quarterback.

According to one team source, though, that call may not have been made.

Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick took to Twitter in the moments after Schefter's announcement to challenge the report from the NFL insider.

"League source confirms that the Panthers have not contacted the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers," Quick said.

A Rodgers-to-Carolina deal would've certainly shocked the NFL community.

The Packers have previously mentioned being against trading Rodgers to another NFC club , which is partly why the Jets and Raiders rumors have been granted extra validity in recent weeks.

The overall state of the Panthers would've also been a major hurdle in the recruitment of the Green Bay quarterback. Carolina is less than a year removed from a near-complete staff overhaul and it's unlikely to think that Rodgers would join a team in the early stages of a rebuild.

While it's quite possible the Panthers do reach out to Rodgers and his camp in the coming days and weeks, at least for now, it seems the two sides haven't engaged in any form of meaningful conversation.

